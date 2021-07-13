Around the Web Caught on camera: Car with woman and three children catches fire in Hyderabad, passer-by saves them G Ravi’s quick intervention saved the woman and her three children, including a two-month-old baby, according to The News Minute. Scroll Staff An hour ago A woman&her 3 children inc' an infant were rescued instantly when the car they're travelling caught up in fire by G Ravi, a driver who was travelling in the same route. Incident took place on Hyderabad's PVNR exp'way in Attapur of Rajendranagar. pic.twitter.com/RTH0D4kmhr— CharanTeja (@CharanT16) July 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Car Accident Fire Hyderabad