Cuba: Watch thousands of protestors hit the streets against the government's response to Covid-19 It was one of the largest demonstrations in the recent history of the country. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Thousands of people took to the streets across Cuba this weekend to protest the Caribbean country's economic hardship and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The size of the protests are a rare occurrence in Cuba, which has been controlled by a communist government for decades. pic.twitter.com/o7IgtqWL2s— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 13, 2021 Cuba blamed protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. 'economic asphyxiation' and detained some of the highest profile activists, while the Biden administration said it supported the Cuban people's right to demonstrate https://t.co/heaNWTvumd pic.twitter.com/PGUsdLdeg2— Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2021 Thousands take to the streets in Cuba to protest the government's handling of both coronavirus and the economyhttps://t.co/kyr0hzXvd4 pic.twitter.com/YBHaFxIM1v— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 12, 2021 I have lived in Cuba for nine years and the scenes we saw today were stunning. The protests spread more quickly than anyone could have imagined. I don't know what tomorrow will bring but the level of discontent and anger isn't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/K8LZyuBY1R— Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) July 12, 2021