Watch: Waterlogging takes over in parts of Gurugram and Delhi as soon as the monsoon arrives Main roads as well as residential areas were inundated. The "Annual Venice Festival" kick starts in #Gurugram !!The festival is celebrated every year with grandeur with people dipping their vehicles and themselves in holy drain waters. Thanks to the government. #Venice #Rains #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/ZGtk9bM1eq— Adityajay Khajuria 🇮🇳 (@I_Am_Adityajay) July 19, 2021 Hello Gurgaon!! #gurgaonrains#gurgaon #Gurugram #monsoon pic.twitter.com/qYzjfCKzL3— Puja Mishra (@1990mishrapuja) July 19, 2021 #Gurugram: झमाझम बारिश के डूबी साइबर सिटी!शहर के ज्यादातर इलाकों में वॉटर लॉगिंग की समस्या से आम जीवन हुआ अस्त-व्यस्त। सेक्टर 10, सेक्टर 31, सेक्टर 37, सेक्टर 40, ओल्ड दिल्ली रोड जैसे दर्जनों इलाके हुए जलमग्न। #Rain #WaterLogging pic.twitter.com/sWpIg0DYis— News Tak (@newstakofficial) July 19, 2021 #WATCH | Haryana: Parts of Gurugram face waterlogging after receiving rainfall this morning.India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts 'Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for Gurugram today. pic.twitter.com/ovVwGTicB2— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021 #WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/ijcxbygGYf— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021 #WATCH | Roads waterlogged in several parts of Delhi following incessant rainfall; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/Taq5fGbwLS— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021 भारी बारिश से दिल्ली के होली फैमिली अस्पताल से जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी की तरफ जाने वाली सड़क पर 1 किलोमीटर दूर तक वाटर लॉगिंग, लोगों को आने जाने में कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है...संवाददाता अरविंद ओझा (@arvindojha) की #ReporterDiary #Rains #WaterLogging #Delhi pic.twitter.com/agCnoaYGkk— AajTak (@aajtak) July 19, 2021