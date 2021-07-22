Around the Web Watch: People recall losing relatives because of a lack of oxygen during Covid-19 second wave A central government statement saying ‘states did not report any deaths due to lack of oxygen’ has evoked disbelief and anger. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago "तो क्या उन्होंने खुद अपना गला घोट लिया?"(Did they asphyxiate themselves?)Gurpreet Singh (39) is asking the Govt. He lost his 64 yr old mother Kawaljeet Kaur when 12 ppl died of #Oxygen shortage at #Delhi 's Batra Hospital on 1 May. For many like him d pain wl never end@ndtv pic.twitter.com/2TwHdqahkr— Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) July 21, 2021 ऑक्सीजन की कमी से इस परिवार ने खोया था बेटा, आपबीती सुनकर रो देंगे आप @UtkarshSingh_ pic.twitter.com/XiZQuoaTL6— Bihar Tak (@BiharTakChannel) July 21, 2021 Also readNo deaths due to lack of oxygen reported by states during second Covid wave, claims Centre Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Oxygen Read Comments