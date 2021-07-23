Viral Video Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu mimics batting stroke before addressing Punjab Congress gathering Sidhu has been appointed the president of the Punjab unit of Congress ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled for 2022. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago #WATCH: Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu mimics a batting style as he proceeds to address the gathering at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. (Source: Punjab Congress Facebook page) pic.twitter.com/ZvfXlOBOqi— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021 Also readNavjot Singh Sidhu appointed Congress president of Punjab unit Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Congress Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu