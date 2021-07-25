Around the Web Watch: Passenger loses balance while trying to board moving train, is saved by an RPF officer Caught on camera at the Delhi Cantt railway station. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable named Rajiv on Friday saved the life of a passenger at #Delhi Cantt Railway Station who fell on the platform while trying to board a moving train and was dangerously close to being run over. pic.twitter.com/AAWacZ3kta— Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) July 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways accident Read Comments