Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest against farm laws

Gandhi has extended his support to protesting farmers several times.

Scroll Staff
2 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament in protest against farm laws pic.twitter.com/Oe0YL4B311— Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) July 26, 2021