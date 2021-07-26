Viral Video Watch: Kanye West holds sold-out listening event for new album ‘Donda’ where he mostly stands still Fans were told that West’s much-awaited album would be released on July 23 but it failed to materialise. Scroll Staff An hour ago KANYE WEST IS HERE #DONDA pic.twitter.com/8oNwJqPHBY— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 23, 2021 Druski hilarious LMAOOOOO #DONDA pic.twitter.com/6KkhHpILnY— Trashvis (@Trashvis) July 23, 2021 #KanyeWest sold out a stadium for his listening party and just walked the floor and said nothing. Then didn't even release his album. Legendary Kanye shit. #DONDA #Yeezus pic.twitter.com/Yn0aP2eqSB— Eleonard (@Eoinleonard7) July 23, 2021 Kanye West taking it all in. #DONDA 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ac0zh1jKRJ— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rap Music