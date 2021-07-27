Viral Video Watch: Vibrant balloons take over New Jersey skies during annual Lottery Festival of Ballooning The 38th edition of the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning was a three-day event held over the weekend in Readington. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago New Jersey residents were given a pleasant surprise as hundreds of colorful balloons took to the sky for the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning pic.twitter.com/89UERZkktm— Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2021 Colorful balloons will be filling the skies over New Jersey this weekend as the 38th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America, takes flight today through Sunday in Readington, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/80AcYmPL4W— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) July 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video New Jersey Read Comments