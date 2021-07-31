Viral Video Watch: Red panda gives birth to pair of cubs at zoological park in Darjeeling The Red panda and her cubs live in the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | West Bengal: A Red Panda at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling gave birth to two cubs. The Red Panda and the cubs are doing fine: Dharmdeo Rai, Zoo Director(Video Source: Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park) pic.twitter.com/AtlCuwPtkC— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals zoo