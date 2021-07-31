Around the Web Watch: Why Adivasi farmers near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve gather flowers from the special mahua tree From the People’s Archive of Rural India. Scroll Staff An hour ago Adivasi communities revere the mahua tree. They believe that it won't let anyone starve — the flowers and fruit are edible, and the dried flowers are ground to flour and also used to make an alcoholic brew. A 📷story from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. https://t.co/Uhwp33lmsQ🧵 pic.twitter.com/8JzTd2Buo8— People's Archive of Rural India (@PARInetwork) July 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Adivasi Farmers Read Comments