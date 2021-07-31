Adivasi communities revere the mahua tree. They believe that it won't let anyone starve — the flowers and fruit are edible, and the dried flowers are ground to flour and also used to make an alcoholic brew.



A 📷story from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. https://t.co/Uhwp33lmsQ🧵 pic.twitter.com/8JzTd2Buo8