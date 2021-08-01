Around the Web Watch: Deadly floods, landslides devastate Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, displacing thousands More than 21,000 refugees have been affected so far, and nearly 4,000 shelters have been damaged or destroyed. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago At least six Rohingya refugees have died after heavy monsoon rains hit Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar. UNHCR is supporting the government-led effort to provide assistance to those affected. pic.twitter.com/bL7RdNdiEQ— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 31, 2021 This morning #Rohingya 🇲🇲 #refugees Jamal and Bashir shared with us the destructive impact recent #monsoon floods had on them and the rapid recovery response in the camps.ISCG Principal Coordinator @_arjunjain shot this home-made video from his visit. pic.twitter.com/YFVfXJs939— Rohingya Response (@Rohingya_ISCG) July 31, 2021 These floods pose great risks to families in Cox’s Bazar and #Rohingya camps. The risks are there, and increase with every hour, every inch of rain. Reports of small breaks in the rain today but not for long. 📸 from WFP engineers with SMEP pic.twitter.com/Cuef6qKlkh— Brook duBois (@BrookduBois) July 28, 2021 Thousands of Rohingya refugees lost their homes again — this time to flash floods and landslides that hit their camps in Bangladesh, killing several people. pic.twitter.com/mPS4kL2lI7— DW News (@dwnews) July 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bangladesh Floods Rohingya Read Comments