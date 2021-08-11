Around the Web Watch: Boy wins hearts with his report on Manipur CM’s visit to inaugurate oxygen plant Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted a video of young Senapati’s reportage on Twitter. Scroll Staff An hour ago Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/agk5zch4A3— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Manipur Viral video Read Comments