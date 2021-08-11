Around the Web Watch: ‘I have become a Punjabi. I am Sreejender Singh,’ says India’s hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh Sreejesh was responding to a news anchor’s question on being the only South Indian in a team dominated by players from Punjab and Haryana. Scroll Staff An hour ago . @OnReality_Check | “I have become a Punjabi. I am Sreejender Singh”: PR Sreejesh (@16Sreejesh) of the Indian men's #hockey team on being the only South Indian in the team pic.twitter.com/cOpBY5X50V— NDTV (@ndtv) August 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Olympics Hockey Read Comments