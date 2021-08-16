Around the Web Watch: Torrential rains hit Japan, cause floods, landslide The same scene is repeating itself around the world. Scroll Staff An hour ago One woman died and two people were missing after torrential rains touched off a landslide and engulfed at least two houses in western Japan, with rivers overflowing their banks as rain continued to pound the area https://t.co/Jdq1gl0xPw pic.twitter.com/pQrj1e1rd5— Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021 Japan is being hit by torrential rain. The Kamo river in Kyoto is dangerously high. #kyoto #kamogawa pic.twitter.com/taxvBZnDdA— Learn Japanese Pod (@japanesepodcast) August 14, 2021 Japan issued its strongest emergency warning for unprecedented rains in Hiroshima prefecture as torrential downpours hit southern parts of the country.Thousands have been urged to evacuate with heavy rain forecast to continue for several days over a large swathe of the country pic.twitter.com/hQQf94OAmO— TRT World (@trtworld) August 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Japan Climate change Read Comments