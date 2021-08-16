Viral Video Watch: Amitabh Bachchan posts song from ‘Kaalia’ film edited to show him dancing to a Sri Lankan hit The celebrated actor’s video of his famous song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ was edited with a Sri Lankan twist by his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Scroll Staff An hour ago T 3998 - क्या किया .. क्या हो गया 🤣🤣 !But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ ..edited here to my KALIA song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB 🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/va0kEUHHVq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Amitabh Bachchan Film Music Read Comments