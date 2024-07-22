Reading
-
1
From the memoir: Annabel Mehta, Sachin Tendulkar’s mother-in-law, recalls her childhood in England
-
2
A new environment ministry rule may make clearances smoother, but raises fresh concerns
-
3
Haryana suspends mobile internet services in Nuh for 24 hours
-
4
‘Why defame Muslims?’ On Kanwar Yatra route, mixed feelings on diktat to display names
-
5
‘Pali was a friend, a companion’: Poet-lyricist Gulzar’s ode to his pet dog Pali on World Dog Day
-
6
What the misidentification of a mosque in the heart of Delhi says about our approach to heritage
-
7
Does running for the same distance as walking consume more energy?
-
8
Muslims worst hit by Covid-19 mortality during first wave in India, new study shows
-
9
The uncomfortable gender politics behind the accusations against a war widow
-
10
‘Video of journalist Rajat Sharma abusing Congress leader not fake or edited,’ X tells Delhi HC