Workers of @BJP4Karnataka fire shots in the air to welcome Union Minister of State @bhagwantkhuba in Yadgir. Party flag tied to Country-made rifles used to fire shots. At least 4 persons arrested so far & license of rifles being verified. Khuba was in Yadgir for #JanAshirwadYatra pic.twitter.com/8bjQgU83Wu — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) August 18, 2021

Four people were arrested for firing celebratory shots in the air during Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Jan Ashirwad Yatra [people’s blessings rally]” in Karnataka, NDTV reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Yadgir district.

A video of workers brandishing their guns with BJP flags tied to them was circulated on social media. No physical distancing was observed during the rally, as is evident from the video.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba was leading the procession in Yadgir, the report added.

Newly-inducted BJP Cabinet ministers kicked off rallies from different parts of the country on Monday. These processions are being held because the ministers were not introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon session due to the uproar on allegations of cyber-surveillance using Pegasus spyware levelled against the central government.

