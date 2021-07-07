Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Santosh Gangwar resign
This is the first such rearrangement in the Council of Ministers since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.
Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday resigned from their positions in the Cabinet ahead of a scheduled re-arrangement later this evening.
A reshuffle will occur in Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi Cabinet, announcements for which are scheduled at 6 pm. This is the first time such an exercise will take place since Modi assumed office for a second term in May 2019.
Ahead of the expansion, several leaders from different political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, met the prime minister.
Currently, there are several positions vacant in the Cabinet. Some of them were left empty after the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ramvilas Paswan and the exit of the Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal from the National Democratic Alliance. Four Union ministers hold additional charges of five ministries.
The Centre had on Tuesday created a new portfolio called the Ministry of Cooperation. The reshuffle on Wednesday is likely to see appointments to this new ministry.
Live updates
3.37 pm: Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo has resigned from his post, the BJP leader has confirmed in a Facebook post.
3 pm: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has resigned ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, reports ANI. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.
2.55 pm: A meeting with politicians at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence has concluded, reports ANI. Several leaders from different political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, met the prime minister.
2.50 pm: Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from his position ahead of the re-arrangement in the Cabinet, reports DD News.
2.45 pm: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, reports DD News.
2.40 pm: A reshuffle of posts in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet will take place at 6 pm on Wednesday, reports DD News. This is the first time such an exercise will take place since Modi assumed office for a second term in May 2019.
Currently, there are several positions vacant in the Cabinet. Some of them were left empty after the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ramvilas Paswan and the exit of the Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal from the National Democratic Alliance. Four Union ministers hold additional charges of five ministries.
The Centre had on Tuesday created a new portfolio called the Ministry of Cooperation. The reshuffle on Wednesday is likely to see appointments to this new ministry.
2.30 pm: On Tuesday, former Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed the governor of Karnataka. Seven others were appointed as governors of different areas in a reshuffle.
Read more here:
Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka governor in reshuffle