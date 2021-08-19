Watch: Kabul protestors march with 100-metre-long flag in anti-Taliban demonstration
‘Our flag, our identity,’ chanted protestors in Kabul, the country’s capital, waving black, red, and green flags on the occasion of Afghan Independence Day.
Demonstrators in Kabul and other Afghan cities took to the streets on Thursday as the country celebrated Independence Day, which commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule in the country.
In Kabul, hundreds of demonstrators paraded a 100-metre-long national flag in protest against the Taliban takeover of the country.
In Asadabad in the Kunar province, militants opened fire on protesting crowds, killing several people, Reuters reported.
The red, green, and black national flag came up in several cities. In one viral video, two men are seen hoisting and unfurling the flag as crowds raised slogans in solidarity, while other videos showed protestors chanting “our flag, our identity”.
