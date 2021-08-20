Around the Web Muharram in Karbala: Watch devotees participate in religious processions The month of Muharram marks the annual commemoration of the massacre at Karbala. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Muslim pilgrims gathered in Kerbala, Iraq, chanting and holding religious banners to attend Ashura pic.twitter.com/3uU5sCjCou— Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021 Also readThis Muharram, an opportunity to confront the capacity for cruelty in all of us Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Muharram Islam Read Comments