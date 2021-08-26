Viral Video Watch: Navy helicopter crashes on landing after assessing damage caused by Hurricane Grace in Mexico According to local reports, government official Eric Cisneros was present on the helicopter when it crash-landed in Agua Blanca, Hidalgo. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 📹 | Mexican Navy helicopter carrying Veracruz State Secretary Eric Cisneros crashes during landing,▪️Cisneros was inspecting damage caused by #HurricaneGrace in Veracruz, #Mexico.▪️The passengers were wounded lightly in the crash.pic.twitter.com/bJHPFjY1WH— EHA News (@eha_news) August 25, 2021 A Mexican navy helicopter headed to areas affected by Hurricane Grace crash-landed in the central state of Hidalgo pic.twitter.com/HCfMN6g8se— Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mexico Crash Read Comments