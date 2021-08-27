Around the Web Watch: Bridge with vehicles on it on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway collapses The bridge in Ranipokhari was located close to the Dehradun airport in Uttarakhand. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago #WATCH | A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapses in Dehradun, UttarakhandDistrict Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar says traffic on the route has been halted. pic.twitter.com/0VyccMrUky— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021 This bridge on the #Dehradun - #Rishikesh highway just ahead of airport broke into two while traffic was moving. Rescue teams have been rushed.#uttarakhand #disaster #rain pic.twitter.com/ysCDy1qgCX— Anupam Trivedi (@AnupamTrivedi26) August 27, 2021 #Breaking An old #bridge on the #Dehradun - #Rishikesh highway near #Doiwala ahead of the airport suddenly collapsed today. pic.twitter.com/ZpNAT80JBY— Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) August 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Monsoon Uttarakhand Read Comments