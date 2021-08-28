Viral Video Watch: Animals at London zoo participate in the annual weigh-in Animals at the zoo are weighed annually to keep track of their health parameters. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago VIDEO: From camels to penguins, London zoo animals take to the scales at annual weigh-in.The zoo keeps up-to-date size and weight information on its animals to compare them with animals in the wild and other zoos, as well as to find out which animals are pregnant pic.twitter.com/cUUBcV7FPL— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals zoo