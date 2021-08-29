Around the Web Watch: Afghan residents protest against banks remaining closed since Taliban takeover The protestors carried out demonstrations in Kabul on Saturday as the threat of a deepening financial and food crisis looms. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Afghans took to the streets in the capital Kabul, unhappy that banks have largely remained closed since the Taliban swept back into power pic.twitter.com/QHMTdLDalB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 29, 2021 Also readAfghanistan: Another terror attack is highly likely in 24 to 36 hours, says US president Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Taliban Read Comments