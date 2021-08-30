Around the Web Watch: Tropical storm Nora batters parts of Mexico with torrential rainfall, strong winds One person was reportedly killed in Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta city. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago a hurricane (Nora, not Ida) hit my mom’s city in MX and completely leveled her restaurant. holy crap pic.twitter.com/Q3Hg9rAErP— Soleil Ho (@hooleil) August 29, 2021 Hurricane Nora affecting banana farms in the State of Michoacàn in the West coast of Mexico where around 17.000 hectars of plantations are located. pic.twitter.com/zLxRTFRhMR— sopisconews (@sopisconews) August 28, 2021 #HurricaneNora moves north as it continues to batter southwest #Mexico with heavy rain & gusty winds.⛈️Here's the western state of Jalisco👇 pic.twitter.com/JgdEVPafrq— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) August 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hurricane Mexico Read Comments