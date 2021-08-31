Around the Web Watch: Taliban celebrates the withdrawal of the last of the US forces from Afghanistan with gunfire The United States on Monday completed the withdrawal of its soldiers from Afghanistan, ending its 20-year-long conflict. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago It’s not somewhere like first line of battle in Afghanistan. It’s Kabul’s heart shahr-e now.Tonight Taliban are celebrating victory against US with the last flight of withdrawal, & they really don’t care of Afghan citizen’s safety or peace 😢Does anyone notice? The world? @UN? pic.twitter.com/8jOC8SbcjA— Zarifa Ghafari (@Zarifa_Ghafari) August 30, 2021 Video of celebratory gunfire at the moment US forces withdrew. Thinking of all in #Afghanistan today as messages flood through of terror at what the future holds 🙏😭The int renationalise community must ensure safe passage & recognition of refugee norms#ActionForAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/41g17Blznf— Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) August 30, 2021 An incredibly compelling live report from the brilliant @bbclysedoucet amid the sound of gunfire from Taliban supporters celebrating, as the final US forces have now left Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/eWMywPdq71— Luxmy Gopal📺 (@luxmy_g) August 30, 2021 Celebratory gunfire from #Taliban fighters shooting tracer rounds into #Kabul's night sky after #US withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/4dhrHz7CNw— Nabih (@nabihbulos) August 30, 2021 Video 2: Taliban celebratory gunfire after US exit from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7pV5Vff8It— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 30, 2021 Also readUS ends 20-year-long war as American soldiers exit Afghanistan Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Taliban Read Comments