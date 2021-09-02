Around the Web Watch: ITBP personnel rescue stranded residents near Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, at 12,000 feet They were stranded across a mountain river for hours. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago ITBP personnel of 14th Battalion rescued 4 locals near Milam, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours.#Himveers#SentinelsOfTheHimalayas pic.twitter.com/86qVCYSVPm— ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. mountain rescue Read Comments