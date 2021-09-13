Viral Video Watch: Best Collaboration winner Doja Cat, Global Icon Foo Fighters, other stars perform at MTV VMA The best of this year’s performance line-up at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The outfit. The choreo. The vocals. 💖 I need 24 to 48 hours to recover from @DojaCat's #VMA performance! pic.twitter.com/z9KXNxTqDp— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 How ICONIC!!! Global Icon recipient, @FooFighters, just 🤘 ROCKED 🤘 the #VMAs stage. pic.twitter.com/ZLVwKqTBET— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 I am still SWOONING over @EdSheeran’s voice and his #VMA performance of "Shivers" from the @Toyota Stage. pic.twitter.com/9QpRyx1jSy— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 Hey, hey, he's dancing on his grave! @MachineGunKelly and @TravisBarker just ROCKED the #VMAs stage with their world premiere performance of "papercuts" pic.twitter.com/qkaS4TyjzY— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 Let's hear it for New York ❤️ @aliciakeys #VMAs pic.twitter.com/LnIwItOgMD— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 .@BUSTARHYMES HAD THE WHOLE CROWD IS GOING CRAZY WITH THIS ONE!!! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/pDwhZwSFWh— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 In case you were wondering, I'm still dancing to @Ozuna's performance of "La Funka" 🕺 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/BB20sdYtGT— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Awards Read Comments