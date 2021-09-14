Around the Web Rihanna invokes her immigrant heritage, AOC says ‘tax the rich’: Watch highlights of 2021 Met Gala The theme of the 2021 Met Gala was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rihanna at the #MetGala : “I’m an immigrant and that’s my take on American fashion.”pic.twitter.com/bkYHYquf2T— Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) September 14, 2021 🚨 The crowd when #rihanna and #asaprocky finally arrive to the #MetGala https://t.co/AOxlWww57w pic.twitter.com/9qy61mL1o8— Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 14, 2021 Rep. @AOC on the #MetGala red carpet in a dress that reads Tax the Rich. pic.twitter.com/nq87zCdm8z— The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2021 ‘Thinking about being excited and grateful for the diversity of the country’: @TheAmandaGorman is wearing #VeraWang, reimagining the Statue of Liberty at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UNS8WijXMN— Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 13, 2021 .@BillieEilish has arrived! The 2021 #MetGala co-chair stuns on the red carpet, in a custom @OscardelaRenta look. pic.twitter.com/KmXEnZBZIc— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 14, 2021 Kim Kardashian(??) showed up to the #MetGala and well we're.just.plain.shook. pic.twitter.com/q1vPBIeJVh— E! News (@enews) September 14, 2021 WATCH: ✨ A sparkling, youth-inspired #MetGala red carpet celebrated the best of American fashion https://t.co/VMRCJXDwO3 pic.twitter.com/MzCLFglaou— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) September 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fashion celebrities Read Comments