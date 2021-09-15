Around the Web Watch: Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda welcomes audiences back to Broadway at reopening of ‘Hamiton’ ‘I don’t want to take live theatre for granted ever again.’ Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Lin-Manuel Miranda welcomed audiences back to Broadway at the reopening of "Hamilton" Tuesday night: "I don't ever want to take live theater for granted ever again." pic.twitter.com/LwO1OU8eJS— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 15, 2021 Also readWhy we in India need to watch the filmed version of the blockbuster musical ‘Hamilton’ Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Theatre Hamilton