Around the Web Watch: Heavy rainfall drowns parts of Lucknow, streets, government offices flooded There were power failures in many parts of the city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This is residential area of ELDECO-II. Since 2001, the road of this colony has not been restored. #lucknowrains @AdminLKO #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/3FA0uFqZFX— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2021 This is RTO #Lucknow office #lucknowrains pic.twitter.com/tdjSK5lhdN— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2021 Charbagh railway station #Lucknow #lucknowrains pic.twitter.com/yEGI5T6YLf— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2021 #Barish ..Smart city... #lucknowrains@shivpalsinghyad @yadavakhilesh @psplofficial @arjunsaifai @AmbedkarAadi pic.twitter.com/UWwG8s0Eml— नागरिक समाजोत्थान समिति(रजि●) (@nagriksamajoth1) September 16, 2021 It’s been raining 🌧 through the night here 🙁#Lucknow#lucknowrains pic.twitter.com/tExcJLyEca— Nistha...🦋💚 (@Its_Nistha) September 16, 2021 Sushant golf city! There is no drainage system,Heavy water clogging🌨🌧⛈️ #lucknowrains #LucknowWeather #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/zcPclWxyOj— 💕Himanshi Jain💕 (@Pink_Piistachio) September 16, 2021 Gemini continental road caved in #Lucknow #lucknowrains pic.twitter.com/OXCQPDTCiu— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lucknow Rain Read Comments