Heavy rainfall drowns parts of Lucknow, streets, government offices flooded There were power failures in many parts of the city. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago This is residential area of ELDECO-II. Since 2001, the road of this colony has not been restored. #lucknowrains @AdminLKO #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/3FA0uFqZFX— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2021 This is RTO #Lucknow office #lucknowrains pic.twitter.com/tdjSK5lhdN— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2021 Charbagh railway station #Lucknow #lucknowrains pic.twitter.com/yEGI5T6YLf— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2021 #Barish ..Smart city... #lucknowrains@shivpalsinghyad @yadavakhilesh @psplofficial @arjunsaifai @AmbedkarAadi pic.twitter.com/UWwG8s0Eml— नागरिक समाजोत्थान समिति(रजि●) (@nagriksamajoth1) September 16, 2021 It's been raining 🌧 through the night here 🙁#Lucknow#lucknowrains pic.twitter.com/tExcJLyEca— Nistha...🦋💚 (@Its_Nistha) September 16, 2021 Sushant golf city! There is no drainage system,Heavy water clogging🌨🌧⛈️ #lucknowrains #LucknowWeather #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/zcPclWxyOj— 💕Himanshi Jain💕 (@Pink_Piistachio) September 16, 2021 Gemini continental road caved in #Lucknow #lucknowrains pic.twitter.com/OXCQPDTCiu— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 16, 2021