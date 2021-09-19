Viral Video Caught on camera: Tiger spotted cooling off in the water at Pench reserve in Madhya Pradesh The video was recorded by a group of wildlife lovers. Scroll Staff 5 minutes ago Wildlife lovers catch treasured visuals of a tiger in the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve in MP's Seoni district. @NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard@gsvasu_TNIE@khogensingh1 pic.twitter.com/cudOBkef4B— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animal videos Madhya Pradesh