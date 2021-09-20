Viral Video Prayers and patience: This viral video reflects the pressure of cooking the perfect tahdig A man praying for his dish to turn out well has been called ‘peak Persian cooking’ by his son. Scroll Staff An hour ago My poor dad praying right before flipping the tahdig is peak Persian cooking. pic.twitter.com/TsN4kkHY0T— Joseph Darius Jaafari (@JosephJaafari) September 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Food Cooking Read Comments