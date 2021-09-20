Viral Video Prayers and patience: This viral video reflects the pressure of cooking the perfect tahdig A man praying for his dish to turn out well has been called ‘peak Persian cooking’ by his son. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago My poor dad praying right before flipping the tahdig is peak Persian cooking. pic.twitter.com/TsN4kkHY0T— Joseph Darius Jaafari (@JosephJaafari) September 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Food Cooking Read Comments