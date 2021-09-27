Around the Web Watch: Indian Air Force conducts air show over Dal Lake in Srinagar The event was part of the central government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s independence. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Chinook helicopter over Dal Lake during air show conducts by Indian Air Force in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/NIxna6i0OF— Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) September 26, 2021 #WATCH | Indian Air Force conducts an 'air show' under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/dMub6ldP8r— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021 #WATCH| 'Air Show' being held at Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir, under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' pic.twitter.com/sZWgzoADC3— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Air Force Kashmir Read Comments