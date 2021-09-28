Around the Web Watch: India’s Akash Prime missile completes successful maiden test flight from Odisha Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency seeker for better accuracy, the Press Information Bureau said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago DRDO today conducts Successful Maiden Flight Test of Akash Prime Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/QlvMHtTWVj— DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India missiles Read Comments