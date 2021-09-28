Viral Video Watch: Elephant confronts bus on highway, breaks windshield, blocks its way The passengers in this Tamil Nadu government bus were panic-stricken, but everyone was safe. Scroll Staff An hour ago Huge respect for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who kept his cool even under the terrifying hits on the bus from an agitated tusker.He helped passengers move back safely, in an incident today morning. Thats why they say a cool mind works wonders VC- by a friend pic.twitter.com/SGb3yqUWqK— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Viral video Read Comments