Mortal Kombat tiktok inside Bara Imambara, Lucknow.



PS: Imambara is a sacred place.#ImambarasOfLucknow pic.twitter.com/F9mcEfUp46 — Guzashta Lakhnau گزشتہ لکھنؤ (@GuzashtaLakhnau) October 1, 2021

A viral video clip of a woman dancing inside Lucknow’s Bada Imambara has invited criticism from religious clerics, The Times of India reported. The video clip has been widely circulated on social media.

“Bada Imambara is a religious monument and not a tourist place...We have informed the administration that it is a religious place where dance and music is unacceptable,” Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas was quoted as saying.

Mohsin Raza, the Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Hajj, has written a letter to the District Magistrate demanding a probe in the matter, News18 reported.

“The entry of tourists to the Bada Imambara should be stopped immediately,” Maulana Yasoob Abbas, All India Shia Personal Law Board secretary, was quoted as saying.

Also watch

Woman dances on zebra crossing in Indore for social media post, will be booked, says minister