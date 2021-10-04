Around the Web Watch: Massive oil spill off the coast of California threatens marine life A pipeline breach about 8 km off the coast of Huntington Beach, Orange County spilt 126,000 gallons of oil. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🚨🇺🇸#California: Dead birds and fish are washing up after Massive oil spill fouls beaches, wildlife along Southern California coast. pic.twitter.com/eBhPNdaIuj— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) October 3, 2021 Beach goer gets too close to major oil Spill off of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. Booms deployed. Beaches closed @Pacific_Airshow cancelled #oilspill #orangecounty @latimes @latimesphotos pic.twitter.com/CmRFDOe5uR— Allen J. Schaben (@alschaben) October 3, 2021 Huntington Beach officials warned of a ‘potential ecological disaster’ after a large oil spill off the southern California coast left dead fish and birds strewn on the sand and offshore wetlands clogged with oil https://t.co/O59Sh3kzc4 pic.twitter.com/YgNjopsazN— Reuters (@Reuters) October 4, 2021 "This is just devastating for...our marine life, our habitat, our economics, our entire community," Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley says about the oil spill in California. "Our natural habitat we've spent decades building up and creating is just damaged in a day." pic.twitter.com/MPD07c0ik5— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 3, 2021 Oil slicks are seen on the water off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, in the wake of a major oil spill that has canceled several activities and is affecting wildlife. https://t.co/bcue7C890S pic.twitter.com/8l2xX154yZ— ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. California Oil spill Read Comments