Caught on camera: The moment a residential building in Bengaluru's Kasturinagar area collapsed The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. Scroll Staff 15 hours ago Another building collapse in Bengaluru. Third one in ten days. No casualty reported as residents rushed out after the first indication.BBMP says permission was given for ground plus two floors only but owners got additional floors built.@CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/0TNwEZLFd0— Revathi Rajeevan (@RevathiRajeevan) October 7, 2021 Also watchThe precise moment a building collapses on the road in Lakkasandra, Bengaluru