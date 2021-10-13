Around the Web Watch: Women dance the Garba in PPE kits during Navratri celebrations in Rajkot The aim of is to warn everyone not to forget the threat of Covid-19. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Girls in PPE kits performed Garba dance in Rajkot, Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri on Monday night"This Garba aims to spread awareness among the public about the COVID-19," said Rakshaben Boriya, organiser of the Garba pic.twitter.com/Bqd9JZzJ7d— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Festival Read Comments