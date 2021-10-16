Around the Web Watch: You can now take a tour of the $25,000-a-night royal suite at Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai The suite was previously only available to guests who booked it. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The $25,000-a-night Royal Suite in Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel has gold showers, a private elevator and a library -- and now it's opening to the public for tours: https://t.co/CFTcbG6V8R pic.twitter.com/gcbKG74C61— CNN International (@cnni) October 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Dubai Read Comments