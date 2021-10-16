Around the Web Watch: Nelson Mandela’s family is auctioning his belongings to build a garden in the leader’s honour Items on auction include the iconic colourful patterned Madiba shirts that Mandela wore on formal occasions. Scroll Staff An hour ago The family of late South African President Nelson Mandela is selling the anti-apartheid leader's personal belongings to help pay for a memorial garden being built in his honor https://t.co/iM8HYQVRxs pic.twitter.com/dvkYGgApH1— Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nelson Mandela Auction Read Comments