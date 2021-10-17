Around the Web Scenes from Kerala floods: Car washed away, bus towed to safety, water rising everywhere Eight people were reported dead and many more are feared missing. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Local residents towing a KSRTC bus which got stuck in flood at Poonjar on Saturday. No loss of life.Heavy rain lashes #Kerala triggering floods and inundating several areas.#REDALERT in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki & Thrissur. 4 shutters of Malampuzha dam opened. pic.twitter.com/D1dbOtEqcV— Raam Das (@PRamdas_TNIE) October 16, 2021 In Idukki district two dead as car washes away. @TheQuint Visuals from Kottayam-Idukki border. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/g89npwar7l— Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) October 16, 2021 #heavyrainkerala Torrential rain and landslide in south Kerala. Visuals from Kottayam district. pic.twitter.com/vj7vUJTQ4O— Umarul Farooque (@Ufarooque) October 16, 2021 Heavy rains lash across #Kerala. Red alert issued for five districts. A friend said this is Mundakkayam bridge. #keralarain pic.twitter.com/UW1nurcziv— Rohit Thayyil (@RohitThayyil) October 16, 2021 One of the most terrifying flood videos from Kerala today. This is Mundakkayam town which has apparently never been inundated before. pic.twitter.com/uVjAUTfOnf— Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) October 16, 2021 #WATCH | Flood like situation in Ranni town of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala due to heavy rain followed by low-pressure formations in the southeast of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala pic.twitter.com/cjgGZ7xtBy— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021 Visuals from Idukki district. Do not step out to drive as the flooding is substantial and may wash away cars. #keralarain #Kerala pic.twitter.com/vUR2Hm6zia— West Coast Weatherman (@RainTracker) October 16, 2021 Also readKerala: Eight dead, several missing as heavy rain continues to lash state Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala Rain Read Comments