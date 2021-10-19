Around the Web Watch: Nainital’s Mall Road flooded, Naini Lake overflows as heavy rain batters Uttarakhand Weather conditions in the state are expected to improve from Wednesday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Uttarakhand Nainital lake's water is on level with the lower Mall Road near the Tallital area. Non-stop rainfall since yesterday has disrupted lives across the state with several landslides & deaths reported. Hope this ends soon, it's quite scary! pic.twitter.com/QJa24kSjaq— Noman Siddiqui (@nomansiddiqui) October 18, 2021 #Nainital is at worst ever situation at present. The lake has overflown to market area. We hope it stops raining now.#uttarakhandrains #UttarakhandRain #Nainital #flashflood #nainitalrain pic.twitter.com/zACGbGlMrB— Sandeep K Pandey (@nwkumaon) October 19, 2021 #Visuals from Nainital, Uttarakhand, after rain wreaks havoc#Uttarakhand #uttarakhandrains #nainital pic.twitter.com/RmoCdU8E8e— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 19, 2021 #Uttarakhand Incessant rain in Uttarakhand; Naini Lake in Nainital overflowed; Water entered Mall Road and Naina Devi temple premises. Praying for Uttarakhand 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6VQ5EoxkKT— Rajinder S Nagarkoti रजिन्दर सिंह नगरकोटी (@nagarkoti) October 18, 2021 Huge volume of rain water gush through Kosi river. Reports says, nearly dozen homes swept away in Garampani #Nainital.#HeavyRains pic.twitter.com/cReNkN2pa2— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 19, 2021 Also watchCar stuck in raging currents near Badrinath Highway rescued by Border Roads Organisation Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand Nainital Read Comments