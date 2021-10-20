Around the Web Watch: 900-year-old sword, believed to have been a crusader’s, recovered from Mediterranean seabed The sword, encrusted with marine organisms, was discovered in a natural cove near the port city of Haifa, Reuters reported. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A 900-year-old sword believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed off Israel’s coast https://t.co/trlFTkTsCX pic.twitter.com/zFS7s8Sg9M— Reuters (@Reuters) October 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. History weapons Read Comments