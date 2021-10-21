Around the Web Watch: Indian representative’s mic stops working temporarily while criticising China’s BRI at the UN Diplomat Priyanka Sohoni’s mic stopped working abruptly while she was speaking about the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor and its consequences for India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Indian diplomat @priyankasohoni's mic goes silent (temporarily) at UN conf while criticising China’s BRI.India voiced its strong opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its flagship project - the CPEC - which runs through PoK (Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir). pic.twitter.com/P6fKZeNWvN— Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) October 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United Nations India Read Comments