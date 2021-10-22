Around the Web Watch: Huge crowd gathers to participate in last-day festivities of Kullu Dussehra The seven-day long festival concluded on Thursday, with no physical distancing among those who attended. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Seven-day long International Kullu Dussehra concluded with the traditional ritual of Lanka Dahan on Thursday. Thousands of devotees along with deities participated in the Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath. pic.twitter.com/ZT1aMBuk41— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dussehra Kullu Read Comments